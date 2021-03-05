Left Menu

Tackling drug menace among youth an ongoing process in Rajasthan: Minister

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday informed the House that the tendency of consuming drugs is increasing day by day among the youth residing in hamlets and villages of Bassi assembly constituency. He said the police are constantly taking action in such cases. Replying to a question raised by MLA Laxman Meena during Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly, he said a total of 47 cases were registered in the last two years, and action against 72 persons taken in the Bassi constituency. He said over 2,500 cases were lodged in 2019 and 3,881 arrested across the state.

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday informed the House that the tendency of consuming drugs is increasing day by day among the youth residing in hamlets and villages of Bassi assembly constituency.

He said the police are constantly taking action in such cases.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Laxman Meena during Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly, he said a total of 47 cases were registered in the last two years, and action against 72 persons taken in the Bassi constituency.

He said over 2,500 cases were lodged in 2019 and 3,881 arrested across the state. Similarly, over 2,700 cases were lodged and 4,353 arrested last year.

"The government is serious on the issue and taking all possible support of neighboring states to curb it but the results were not satisfactory. Thereafter, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police was asked to prove it, which is giving good results,'' the minister said.

Intervening during the reply, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the police are aware of the gang that is operating but somehow could not act on it. He suggested necessary amendments to be made in the law for effective action.

