Man dies by suicide at UP hospital day after wife immolates herself

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:35 IST
A 35-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at a hospital here on Friday, a day after his wife immolated herself at their house following a dispute, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, Vandana, allegedly set herself on fire on Thursday evening in Amoli town under the Chandpur police station limits. Her husband, Vishal Goswami, had suffered burn injuries trying to save her, they said.

The couple were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared the woman brought dead, the police said, adding Vishal Goswami, who was undergoing treatment, hanged himself using a bed sheet on Friday.

Station House Officer D D Singh said the bodies were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem examination and an investigation was launched. PTI Corr SAB IJT

