UP man held for rape, trying to forcibly convert victim

Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman and trying to blackmail her into changing her religion using objectionable videos shot by him, police said on Friday.

According to police, Munna Khan lured the 21-year-old woman projecting himself as a Hindu. He kidnapped her, raped her and made objectionable videos, allegedly threatening to upload these online if she did not change her religion, Kotwali SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey.

The SHO said Khan was arrested for kidnapping, rape, assault and issuing death threats under the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2020. He was produced in a court on Friday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the SHO said.

The woman said in her complaint that she had married a man of her caste on December 8 and had moved to Delhi with her husband.

According to her, she was kidnapped by Munna Khan on February 18 when she visited her parents' home here.

The accused kidnapped her, took her to his sister’s house where he raped her for two weeks, according to the complaint.

The SHO said the woman alleged that the accused also made objectionable videos of the act. He threatened to upload these online if she did not convert, the SHO said.

