UP man held for rape, trying to forcibly convert victim
Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman and trying to blackmail her into changing her religion using objectionable videos shot by him, police said on Friday.According to police, Munna Khan lured the 21-year-old woman projecting himself as a Hindu.PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:37 IST
Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman and trying to blackmail her into changing her religion using objectionable videos shot by him, police said on Friday.
According to police, Munna Khan lured the 21-year-old woman projecting himself as a Hindu. He kidnapped her, raped her and made objectionable videos, allegedly threatening to upload these online if she did not change her religion, Kotwali SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey.
The SHO said Khan was arrested for kidnapping, rape, assault and issuing death threats under the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2020. He was produced in a court on Friday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the SHO said.
The woman said in her complaint that she had married a man of her caste on December 8 and had moved to Delhi with her husband.
According to her, she was kidnapped by Munna Khan on February 18 when she visited her parents' home here.
The accused kidnapped her, took her to his sister’s house where he raped her for two weeks, according to the complaint.
The SHO said the woman alleged that the accused also made objectionable videos of the act. He threatened to upload these online if she did not convert, the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindu
- Kotwali
- Anoop Kumar Dubey
- Delhi
- Munna Khan
- Khan
ALSO READ
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages ramps up clean energy capacity
Anti-privatisation protests by YSRCP, TDP a diversion from attacks on Hindu temples: Andhra BJP President
DMK is 'anti-Hindu' so we must defeat it, says Tejasvi Surya
Heirs of father of woman can inherit property under Hindu Succession Act: SC
'Godse supporter' ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh