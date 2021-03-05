Left Menu

UP man held for rape, trying to forcibly convert victim

Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman and trying to blackmail her into changing her religion using objectionable videos shot by him, police said on Friday.According to police, Munna Khan lured the 21-year-old woman projecting himself as a Hindu.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 05-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 17:37 IST
UP man held for rape, trying to forcibly convert victim

Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman and trying to blackmail her into changing her religion using objectionable videos shot by him, police said on Friday.

According to police, Munna Khan lured the 21-year-old woman projecting himself as a Hindu. He kidnapped her, raped her and made objectionable videos, allegedly threatening to upload these online if she did not change her religion, Kotwali SHO Anoop Kumar Dubey.

The SHO said Khan was arrested for kidnapping, rape, assault and issuing death threats under the Indian Penal Code and provisions under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2020. He was produced in a court on Friday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, the SHO said.

The woman said in her complaint that she had married a man of her caste on December 8 and had moved to Delhi with her husband.

According to her, she was kidnapped by Munna Khan on February 18 when she visited her parents' home here.

The accused kidnapped her, took her to his sister’s house where he raped her for two weeks, according to the complaint.

The SHO said the woman alleged that the accused also made objectionable videos of the act. He threatened to upload these online if she did not convert, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Credit Suisse winds down $10 billion Greensill-linked funds

Credit Suisse said on Friday it is winding down its 10 billion supply chain finance funds, which were mostly invested in notes backed by speciality finance firm Greensill. London-based Greensill group is preparing to file for insolvency and...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bondfires smoulder, shares struggle ahead of U.S. jobs data

It was a frantic Friday for traders as another push higher in bond-market borrowing costs and the dollar sank stocks, while oil prices jumped after OPEC and its allies opted against increasing supply for the time being.Nervy European shares...

40 scholars from 6 countries awarded India Science and Research Fellowship

Forty scholars from six countries have been awarded a fellowship to research science and technology in Indian institutes and universities, according to an official statement on Friday.These scholars have been selected for India Science and ...

FOCUS-Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Med

The race to roll out vaccination passports is spurring competition among travel companies and tourist destinations for the large number of Britons set to receive COVID-19 shots before the summer. Thanks to its swift vaccine deployment https...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021