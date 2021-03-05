UK to publish post-Brexit defence and foreign policy review on March 17

UK to publish post-Brexit defence and foreign policy review on March 17Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:13 IST
Britain will publish a review of its post-Brexit defense, security, and foreign policy priorities on March 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
The long-awaited document, known as the 'integrated review', has previously been billed by Johnson as the "biggest review of our foreign, defense, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War".
The publication will be followed on March 22 by a defense-specific document setting out plans for the modernization of Britain's armed forces.
