Bihar CM questions inauguration of govt programme by Mukesh Sahni's brother

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed surprise over the issue of state Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahni for his brother Santosh Sahni's participation in a government programme and handing over the keys of vehicles to beneficiaries.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:16 IST
Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed surprise over the issue of state Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahni for his brother Santosh Sahni's participation in a government programme and handing over the keys of vehicles to beneficiaries. "I have only received a copy of the newspaper and it is very serious as well as surprising. How it can happen that the minister's brother inaugurated a government programme?," questioned the CM.

A vehicle distribution event was organised for fishermen belonging to scheduled castes and extremely backward castes under a fishery marketing scheme by the Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources at Akshayavat Rai Stadium in Hajipur. The banner at the venue had the name of the department's minister Mukesh Sahni as the inaugurator, but the minister did not arrive, instead, his brother Santosh Sahni attended the event.

He not only inaugurated the event amidst the presence of government officials but also distributed vehicles among the beneficiaries. When reporters asked him about Mukesh Sahni, he said that due to the busy schedule, the minister could not attend the event. (ANI)

