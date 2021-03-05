Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Investigators probe 'black box' in car crashed by golfer Tiger Woods

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is examining data from the "black box" recorder of the car driven by Tiger Woods last week when the champion golfer lost control of the vehicle and seriously injured his leg and ankle in a one-car crash. Investigators would not say what they were looking for, but in the days after the crash have been trying to determine what caused Woods, 45, to lose control of the gray Genesis sport utility vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)