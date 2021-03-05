Left Menu

EXPLAINER-How the EU will respond to Britain's Northern Ireland move

The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal. Provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland set out the EU's course of action.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:36 IST
EXPLAINER-How the EU will respond to Britain's Northern Ireland move

The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal.

Provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland set out the EU's course of action. Britain signed them when it formally left the EU in January 2020. Britain says it has not breached the protocol. PATH TO EUROPEAN COURT

The European Commission, which coordinates Brexit and trade policy for the 27-nation EU, initially plans to launch an "infringement procedure" against Britain. The steps involve a letter of formal notice, requesting a reply usually within two months, followed by a "reasoned opinion" demanding remedial action, also normally within two months. The next step would be to take Britain to the European Court of Justice.

The Commission sent such a letter last October after Britain acknowledged that its Internal Market Bill would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement. It gave London one month to reply. Britain ended the dispute by dropping certain contentious clauses in December, two weeks before the two sides struck a trade deal. PATH TO SANCTIONS

The next route for the EU would be via the Withdrawal Agreement's dispute settlement system. This makes Britain and the EU consult on the issue for up to three months, at which point either side can request that a five-person arbitration panel intervene. The panel has 12 months to make a ruling, or six months for urgent matters.

If either side does not comply with a ruling, the other side can suspend parts of any other EU-UK agreement, such as the trade deal struck in December. This could mean the European Union imposes tariffs on certain British imports. PATH TO TARIFFS AND QUOTAS

The European Parliament has postponed setting a date for its vote to ratify the EU-UK trade deal in protest at the British move. The deal is provisionally applied until the end of April.

If EU lawmakers do not vote by then and the deadline is not extended, the trade deal would cease to apply, leaving Britain and the European Union to trade on WTO terms with tariffs and quotas. Bernd Lange, the German chair of the parliament's trade committee, told Reuters that lawmakers preferred de-escalation but were "ready to use this hard weapon".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country an...

C'garh: BJP accuses govt of corruption over Gandhi statue

The BJP on Friday created an uproar in the Chhattisgarh Assembly demanding a discussion over the alleged corruption in installing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mantralaya secretariat office in Nava Raipur.Their demand was turned down by the...

Pope Francis calls on Iraq to embrace diversity

Pope Francis is urging Iraqis to value their religious minorities and consider them a precious resource to protect, not an obstacle to eliminate as he opened the first-ever papal visit to Iraq with a plea for tolerance and fraternity.Franci...

Ladakh LG Mathur and Dr Jitendra Singh discuss Civil Services related issues

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri R K Mathur met Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discuss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021