UK to publish post-Brexit defence and foreign policy review on March 16

Britain currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7 and will host world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden at a summit in June.

05-03-2021
Britain will publish a review of its post-Brexit defence, security and foreign policy priorities on March 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

The long-awaited document, known as the "integrated review" has previously been billed by Johnson as the "biggest review of our foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War". It is expected to spell out the role Britain wants to play in geopolitics following its exit from the European Union, and the cyber and military capabilities it needs to achieve its ambitions.

Johnson's 2019 election pitch to make Britain the leader of a new era of global cooperation on issues such as trade has been set back by the coronavirus pandemic. Britain currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7 and will host world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden at a summit in June. The March 16 publication will be followed on March 22 by a defence-specific document setting out plans for the modernisation of Britain's armed forces.

The defence sector, including firms such as Babcock, BAE Systems and Qinetiq, will be closely scrutinising both documents to see what armed force capabilities the government has decided to prioritise over the coming decade.

