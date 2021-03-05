Arrest warrant issued against Binay Mishra in cattle smuggling case

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday against Trinamool Congress's youth leader Binay Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling investigation, CBI sources said.

The warrant was issued by a designated CBI court, they said.

The warrant was issued against Mishra as he has been absconding and evading the CBI, they added.

The probe agency had earlier issued a look-out notice against Mishra for evading the investigation.

CBI has already raided the premises of Mishra, and his brother has been interrogated.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI has already filed its charge sheet in the cattle smuggling probe at the designated court.

