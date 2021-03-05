ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said. The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:56 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said. The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.
The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Diplomats check India's easing of Kashmir clampdown
Consumption of pulses goes up in Kashmir as people try to maintain protein levels during winter
Omar takes swipe at foreign envoys' visit to Kashmir, asks them to send 'real' tourists
CRPF honours gallantry award winners, personnel hailing from Kashmir say situation improving
Pak urges India to let neutral international observers visit Kashmir