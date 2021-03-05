Left Menu

UP court sentences man, his 4 sons to life imprisonment for kidnap, murder of 4-yr-old girl in 2011

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:56 IST
A court here on Friday convicted a man and his four sons in a case of abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in 2011 and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Additional district sessions judge Ankur Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on Shakil and his sons Tanvir, Husain, Pervez and Kalim after holding them guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 364, 302 and 201.

According to public prosecutor Niraj Kant Malik, Shakil and his sons kidnapped Mehvish Jahan on December 7, 2011 while she was going to a shop near her house in Khoja Nagla village under the Chapar police station limits.

Later, that night they strangled her and ditched the body in a nearby forest area, Malik said.

As the girl did not return home, her father approached the police. During investigation, Shakil and his sons were arrested and the body was recovered, the government counsel said.

