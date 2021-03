Russia and Belarus to create three joint military training centres

The Russian and Belarusian defence ministers have agreed to establish three joint training centres for military personnel, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Friday.

Two centres will in Russia - in the Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad regions - with the third in Belarus' Grodno region, the ministry said.

