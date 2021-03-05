Left Menu

U.S. Representative Swalwell sues Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection

U.S. Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell is suing former President Donald Trump, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and others over the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when violent protesters attempted to stop the counting of electoral ballots. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges that the deadly attack was a "direct and foreseeable consequence" of unlawful actions by Trump, Giuliani, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr, Republican Congressman Mo Brooks and others. Swalwell is the second lawmaker to sue Trump over the insurrection.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges that the deadly attack was a "direct and foreseeable consequence" of unlawful actions by Trump, Giuliani, Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr, Republican Congressman Mo Brooks and others. Swalwell was one of the impeachment managers who last month attempted to persuade the U.S. Senate to block Trump from holding the office of president again, saying Trump incited the violence. The Senate, though, voted to acquit Trump. Swalwell is the second lawmaker to sue Trump over the insurrection.

