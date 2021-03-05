Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:10 IST
Low-intensity blast in J-K's Pulwama district; no loss of life, property reported

A low-intensity blast took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday but there was no report of any damage due to the explosion, officials said here.

''Some explosive substance, suspected to be low-intensity IED, went off near Koil crossing in Pulwama district this evening,'' an official said.

However, there was no loss of life or property reported in the blast, officials said.

