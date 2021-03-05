Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:14 IST
Woman moves HC, alleges harassment at behest of Sena leader & estranged husband

A 36-year-old woman has approached the Bombay High Court, alleging stalking and harassment at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband, even as Raut's lawyer refuted the claims before the court on Friday.

The woman, a psychologist by profession, in her petition filed last month claimed that she was being stalked and harassed by unknown men at the behest of Raut and her estranged husband.

In her plea, the woman said she had lodged three complaints in 2013 and 2018, but no action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

When the petition came up for hearing on Friday before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale, Raut's counsel Prasad Dhakephalkar opposed the plea and refuted the allegations.

''She (petitioner) is a family friend and is like a daughter to Raut. Raut knows the family very well. The petitioner and her husband have some matrimonial dispute and she thinks Raut is supporting the husband. Hence all these wild allegations are being made,'' Dhakephalkar said.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare told the court that a charge sheet has been filed in one of the FIRs in 2019.

The court directed the police to provide a copy of the charge sheet to the petitioner and posted the matter for further hearing on March 19.

''We, however, ask all parties concerned to restrain from making any statements or allegations outside the court now that we are seized of the matter,'' Justice Shinde said.

