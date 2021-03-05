Left Menu

Punjab Assembly panel to probe 'torture' of Sikh youths at Tihar Jail

The Punjab Assembly will form a committee to probe alleged torture of Sikh youths in the Delhis Tihar Jail after the Republic Day violence and the assault of labour rights activists Naudeep Kaur by the Haryana Police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:17 IST
Punjab Assembly panel to probe 'torture' of Sikh youths at Tihar Jail

The Punjab Assembly will form a committee to probe alleged torture of Sikh youths in the Delhi’s Tihar Jail after the Republic Day violence and the ''assault'' of labour rights activists Naudeep Kaur by the Haryana Police. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh announced the setting up of the committee after several MLAs raised the issue during the Budget session of the Assembly here on Friday. ''We will form a committee which will get all facts and hold an in-depth probe into this matter and submit a report to the Vidhan Sabha,'' the Speaker said. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh too backed the decision. ''I agree with this. A House committee is necessary to look into this,'' he said. The CM responded after rebel AAP legislator Kanwar Sandhu raised the issue. Labour rights activists Naudeep Kaur was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High court last month in a case registered under several charges, including attempt to murder.

Kaur had alleged that she was beaten up by the Haryana Police after her arrest on January 12. Shiv Kumar, a co-accused in the case, had also alleged that he was severely beaten up by police. Kaur was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat for allegedly “gheraoing” an industrial unit and demanding money from the company for employees. Earlier during the zero hour, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also raised the issue in the House and sought a resolution to condemn the Haryana government for alleged assault of Naudeep Kaur and Shiv Kumar.

Majithia alleged that some Sikh youths in the Tihar Jail were beaten up while pointing that the Jails Department was under the AAP-led government in Delhi. Majithia said the Delhi government advocates were also opposing the bail pleas of the youths.

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema refuted the allegations, saying the youths were tortured by the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union government.

Then a heated exchange took place between AAP and SAD legislators. Rebel AAP legislator Sukhpal Khaira raised the issue of alleged police brutality against one protester, Ranjit Singh, at the Delhi's Singhu border, where farmers are protesting for over three months now against the Centre's farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope honours massacre victims at Baghdad church

Pope Francis is honouring the victims of one of Iraqs most brutal massacres of Christians by Islamic militants by saying their deaths are a reminder that violence is incompatible with authentic religious teaching.Francis was welcomed joyful...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises after solid jobs report

The SP 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after a three-day slide, as data showing faster-than-expected monthly jobs growth reinforced bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.Nonfarm pa...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.The Dow Jones Industr...

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021