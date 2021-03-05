Left Menu

ITBP jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:32 IST
ITBP jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near Kihkad village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on a road security operation (RSO), Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was retreating from the operation, head constable Mangesh Ramteke, belonging to the ITBP's 53rd battalion, inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection in the forest, triggering the blast that left him critically injured, he said.

He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the IG said.

Ramteke was a native of Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a similar pressure IED blast incident in neighbouring Dantewada district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises after solid jobs report

The SP 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after a three-day slide, as data showing faster-than-expected monthly jobs growth reinforced bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.Nonfarm pa...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.The Dow Jones Industr...

Pope honours massacre victims at Baghdad church

Pope Francis is honouring the victims of one of Iraqs most brutal massacres of Christians by Islamic militants by saying their deaths are a reminder that violence is incompatible with authentic religious teaching.Francis was welcomed joyful...

Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021