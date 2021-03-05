Left Menu

Judge says UK paper must publish statement after Duchess Meghan's privacy win

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:49 IST
Judge says UK paper must publish statement after Duchess Meghan's privacy win
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

British newspaper the Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement to say Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had won a privacy case against it, according to ruling handed down by London High Court Judge Mark Warby on Friday.

The ruling said that the newspaper must print a further notice about the outcome of the case in its inside pages.

News about the legal battle comes days ahead of Meghan's in-depth interview to U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey is aired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarus opposition figure

Lithuania on Friday refused to extradite to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the Baltic nations foreign minister saying hell will freeze over first before the demand by Belarus authoritarian leader is granted.Tsikhan...

Economic survey report: Maha vehicle population now 3.86 cr

The number of motor vehicles in Maharashtra rose by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to reach 3.86 crore as on January 21, as per the states Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.Mumbai accounts for 10.3 per cent of the...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises after solid jobs report

The SP 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after a three-day slide, as data showing faster-than-expected monthly jobs growth reinforced bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.Nonfarm pa...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.The Dow Jones Industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021