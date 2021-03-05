Judge says UK paper must publish statement after Duchess Meghan's privacy win

British newspaper the Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement to say Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had won a privacy case against it, according to ruling handed down by London High Court Judge Mark Warby on Friday.

The ruling said that the newspaper must print a further notice about the outcome of the case in its inside pages.

News about the legal battle comes days ahead of Meghan's in-depth interview to U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey is aired.

