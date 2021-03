Maha: 2 wanted in Jammu robbery case held from Thane

Two people wanted in an armed robbery case in the northern UT of Jammu and Kashmir were held in Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The case against the two among others was registered in Jammu's Bahu Fort police station on January 31 this year after a gang entered a house there and robbed it at gunpoint, said Mumbra police station senior inspector Madhukar Kad.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip off from their Jammu counterparts, Thane police nabbed Moinudeen Aneesh Ahmed Shaikh (19) and Shah Alam Ansari (31) from Mumbra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)