Left Menu

Indian killed in firing by Nepal Police: Pilibhit SP

Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash Yadav said the incident took place on Thursday evening at the Belori market in Nepals Kanchanpur where Bhumidan Raghavpuri Tilla Chaar village residents Govinda Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pappu Singh had gone to a fair.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST
Indian killed in firing by Nepal Police: Pilibhit SP

A young man was killed after the Nepalese Police allegedly fired at three Indians who had gone across the border from Pilibhit district. Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash Yadav said the incident took place on Thursday evening at the Belori market in Nepal’s Kanchanpur where Bhumidan Raghavpuri Tilla Chaar village residents Govinda Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pappu Singh had gone to a fair. According to the Hazra police in Pilibhit district, the Nepalese authorities have alleged that the three were Indian smugglers and they have recovered ''brown sugar'', a pistol and a machine used to print fake currency notes from the youth who was killed.

However, the Pilibhit SP said though Nepalese officials are terming it a case of smuggling, the locals have said the firing took place following a minor argument. ''The Nepalese Police cordoned them off and opened fire around 7.30 pm, in which Govinda Singh (24) was seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries at the Belori primary hospital. The body is in the custody of the Nepalese Police,'' Yadav said. Pappu Singh was seriously injured and was admitted to a Palia hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri district from where he was referred to a Lucknow hospital for treatment on Friday. According to the SP, Gurmeet Singh had said to have fled from the spot and returned to the Indian territory but his whereabouts are not known. Police are looking for him, the SP said. The SP said Nepalese officials have been contacted to bring back the victim’s body and talks are being held over it. Yadav said there is peace at the border with Nepal even as more police have been deployed as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarus opposition figure

Lithuania on Friday refused to extradite to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the Baltic nations foreign minister saying hell will freeze over first before the demand by Belarus authoritarian leader is granted.Tsikhan...

Economic survey report: Maha vehicle population now 3.86 cr

The number of motor vehicles in Maharashtra rose by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to reach 3.86 crore as on January 21, as per the states Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.Mumbai accounts for 10.3 per cent of the...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises after solid jobs report

The SP 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after a three-day slide, as data showing faster-than-expected monthly jobs growth reinforced bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.Nonfarm pa...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.The Dow Jones Industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021