Desire normal ties with Pak, all issues should be resolved bilaterally: India

Desire normal ties with Pak, all issues should be resolved bilaterally: IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST
Days after Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to strictly observe all their ceasefire agreements, India on Friday maintained that it desires normal relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan, and asserted all issues between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully.
Following a hotline discussion between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan last month, the two sides agreed to strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors.
Asked about the observance of the ceasefire agreement by both sides, Ministry of External (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, ''I will direct you to the Ministry of Defence.'' ''India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. We have consistently maintained that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully. Our position on key issues remains unchanged,'' he said.
India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit over the past several years with more violations than an observance of the pact.
Indian Army officials have asserted that there would be no let-up in their fight against terrorism or in troops deployment along the borders, following the new commitment that they described as a fresh attempt at peace in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Control (LoC
- Pakistani
- Pakistan
- External (MEA
- Ministry of Defence
- Indian
- India
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Pressure grows to end 'virginity tests' in Pakistan rape cases
Internet services disrupted in Pakistan as undersea cable develops fault
Pakistan's decision to ban execution of defendants with mental health issue welcomed
Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier
Pakistan's economic indicators improving: PM Khan