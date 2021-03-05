Left Menu

Desire normal ties with Pak, all issues should be resolved bilaterally: India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 19:51 IST
Desire normal ties with Pak, all issues should be resolved bilaterally: India

Days after Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to strictly observe all their ceasefire agreements, India on Friday maintained that it desires normal relations with all neighbours, including Pakistan, and asserted all issues between the two countries should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully.

Following a hotline discussion between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan last month, the two sides agreed to strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors.

Asked about the observance of the ceasefire agreement by both sides, Ministry of External (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, ''I will direct you to the Ministry of Defence.'' ''India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan. We have consistently maintained that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully. Our position on key issues remains unchanged,'' he said.

India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement in 2003, but it has hardly been followed in letter and spirit over the past several years with more violations than an observance of the pact.

Indian Army officials have asserted that there would be no let-up in their fight against terrorism or in troops deployment along the borders, following the new commitment that they described as a fresh attempt at peace in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarus opposition figure

Lithuania on Friday refused to extradite to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the Baltic nations foreign minister saying hell will freeze over first before the demand by Belarus authoritarian leader is granted.Tsikhan...

Economic survey report: Maha vehicle population now 3.86 cr

The number of motor vehicles in Maharashtra rose by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to reach 3.86 crore as on January 21, as per the states Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.Mumbai accounts for 10.3 per cent of the...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 rises after solid jobs report

The SP 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday after a three-day slide, as data showing faster-than-expected monthly jobs growth reinforced bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.Nonfarm pa...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

Wall Streets main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.The Dow Jones Industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021