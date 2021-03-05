Gahlot seeks participation of RWAs, MLAs to encourage people in Delhi adopt electric vehicles

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday sought the participation of RWAs and MLAs in the ongoing 'Switch Delhi' campaign aimed at encouraging people to adopt electric vehicles to make Delhi a clean and pollution-free city.

He also sent out letters to all the MLAs in Delhi, urging them to provide support to the RWAs in their constituencies to be a part of this movement. ''If we want to win this fight against pollution, the whole city will have to come together. It is time to commit to switch to EVs and to make this a mass movement,'' Gahlot said.

The Delhi government has launched the eight week awareness campaign - Switch Delhi - to educate people about the benefits of EV and to encourage them to switch to the electric vehicles.

In his letter, he urged all the MLAs to take the 'EV pledge' and make a commitment to contribute to a cleaner Delhi. He also urged them to interact with residents of RWAs in their respective constituencies about EVs and sensitize them by organising door-to-door campaign and street-corner meetings.

