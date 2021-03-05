US denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chief

US denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chiefReuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:00 IST
A U.S. State Department spokesperson denied on Friday that Washington was weighing sanctions against Lebanon's long-serving Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.
"We have seen reports about possible sanctions on Riad Salameh. They are untrue," the spokesperson told Reuters.
A Bloomberg report on Thursday said the United States was considering sanctions against Salameh amid a broader investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds, citing four people familiar with the matter.
