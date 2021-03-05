Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after solid jobs report

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.0 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 31029.18. The S&P 500 rose 25.1 points, or 0.67%, at the open to 3793.58​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 136.6 points, or 1.07%, to 12860.039 at the opening bell.

