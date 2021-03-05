Left Menu

Haryana: Eight get life term in murder case

A court here on Friday sentenced eight people to life imprisonment for killing a BSF jawan and two others over an old enmity.

However, Hisar additional District and Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi acquitted two people for lack of evidence. The incident had taken place in March 2017 at Sheikhpura village here during Holi festivities.

The eight people were held guilty by the court on March 2 but the quantum of sentence was pronounced on Friday.

Besides, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 on each convict.

Those sentenced to life term are Ajit, Dalel, Umed, Subhash, Ramphal, Sandeep and Ashok, all residents of Sheikhpura village; and Krishna, alias Golu, a resident of Kukranwali village in Fatehabad district.

Suresh and Ashok Kumar of Sheikhpura village were acquitted in the case. Earlier, the name of Bhagwan Das, a DSP of the Haryana Police, was also included in the list of accused. He was posted in Hisar at the time of incident. Two days after the incident, the DSP shot himself with his revolver at Panchkula and later died during treatment.

In a complaint to police, Sheikhupura resident Sanjay had alleged that the assailants had opened fire at them due to an old enmity.

His father Ram Kumar (60), relative Pradeep (28) and Mukesh (30), a BSF jawan, who had come to his house to celebrate the festival, were killed in the incident.

The complainant alleged that DSP Bhagwan Das was sitting in a car nearby when the incident took place. Two people, identified as Mukesh, alias Pinnu, and Rajesh, were injured.

