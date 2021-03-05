St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

A man fatally shot a woman and two of her young children in a suburban St. Louis home before leaving with their baby, who was later found safe, police said.

The suspect was being sought Friday after the killings late Thursday night in north St. Louis County. Officers called to the home discovered a 34-year-old woman, her 13-year-old son and her 6-year-old daughter all fatally shot inside the home where they lived, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

Police also learned that a 1-year-old girl was missing from the home and believe she was taken by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III. An Amber Alert was issued hours later for the baby, who was found safe with other family members just before 5 am Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the 1-year-old was taken to an area hospital to be checked by doctors as a precaution.

Police on Friday were searching for McCulley after the baby was found safe.(AP) RUP RUP

