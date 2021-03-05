SC to hear on Mar 8 plea of minor girl seeking permission to terminate pregnancy

The Supreme Court Friday said it would hear on March 8 the plea filed by a 14-year-old rape victim, who has sought permission to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, saying "time is of the essence" in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde allowed the counsel appearing for Haryana to file the medical report of the girl in a sealed cover.

Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971 prohibits termination of pregnancy after 20 weeks. The top court had on March 2 sought report from the medical board of civil hospital Karnal about the feasibility of her request for termination of pregnancy.

"Time is of the essence in the matter so we are listing it on coming Monday (March 8)," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

"In the meantime, as prayed for, counsel appearing on behalf of respondent-state is allowed to file the medical report of the petitioner in a sealed cover," the bench said in its order.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the minor girl who has said that she was pregnant after being raped by one of her relatives.

The top court had earlier issued notices to the Centre and Haryana government seeking their responses by March 5 on the plea, filed through advocate V K Biju.

