Left Menu

Probe book's inaccuracy about Sambhaji: Nimbalkar to Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:12 IST
Probe book's inaccuracy about Sambhaji: Nimbalkar to Maha govt

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Friday asked the state government to probe and take action against the author and publisher of a book, which allegedly tells the wrong history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Nimbalkar gave the instruction after Peasants and Workers' Party leader Jayant Patil raised the issue in the Council.

Patil said the book 'Marathyancha Itihas' (History of Marathas), published by one Phadke Publication, tells the ''wrong'' history of about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

''Considering the point of information (raised by Patil), the government should probe this immediately and take action,'' Nimbalkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Porto coach Conceicao rejects mental fatigue excuse

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said his side cannot use mental fatigue as an excuse for their inconsistent form this season. Porto were stunned by Braga in the second leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final on Wednesday, losing 3-2 at home and...

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses 'sanctuary' funding dispute

The Supreme Court has dismissed three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, m...

Stalin demands arrest of ex-special DGP booked in alleged sexual harassment case

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of a special DGP rank official facing sexual harassment charges by a woman IPS officer as he charged the Tamil Nadu government with shielding the accused.Also, he demanded the...

Lithuania refuses to extradite Belarus opposition figure

Lithuania on Friday refused to extradite to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, with the Baltic nations foreign minister saying hell will freeze over first before the demand by Belarus authoritarian leader is granted.Tsikhan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021