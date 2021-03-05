Probe book's inaccuracy about Sambhaji: Nimbalkar to Maha govt

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Friday asked the state government to probe and take action against the author and publisher of a book, which allegedly tells the wrong history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Nimbalkar gave the instruction after Peasants and Workers' Party leader Jayant Patil raised the issue in the Council.

Patil said the book 'Marathyancha Itihas' (History of Marathas), published by one Phadke Publication, tells the ''wrong'' history of about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

''Considering the point of information (raised by Patil), the government should probe this immediately and take action,'' Nimbalkar said.

