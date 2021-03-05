Probe book's inaccuracy about Sambhaji: Nimbalkar to Maha govt

Probe book's inaccuracy about Sambhaji: Nimbalkar to Maha govtPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:12 IST
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Friday asked the state government to probe and take action against the author and publisher of a book, which allegedly tells the wrong history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
Nimbalkar gave the instruction after Peasants and Workers' Party leader Jayant Patil raised the issue in the Council.
Patil said the book 'Marathyancha Itihas' (History of Marathas), published by one Phadke Publication, tells the ''wrong'' history of about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.
''Considering the point of information (raised by Patil), the government should probe this immediately and take action,'' Nimbalkar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
