Left Menu

Rajasthan man taken into police custody for killing 19-year-old daughter, eight others sent to judicial custody

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:21 IST
Rajasthan man taken into police custody for killing 19-year-old daughter, eight others sent to judicial custody

The father of a 19-year-old girl, who allegedly strangled her to death in February for eloping with a man in Rajasthan's Dausa district, was taken into police custody on Friday and eight others, including her mother and sister-in-law, were sent to judicial custody for kidnapping, police said.

Pinki was married to a man against her wishes on February 16 but she returned to her parents' home three days later and eloped with her lover Roshan on February 21.

The 19-year-old girl and her lover had moved a petition before the high court seeking police protection, fearing a threat to their lives.

On February 26, the Rajasthan High Court had directed the local police to give protection to the petitioners and take them to a safe place as per their wish and listed the matter for hearing on March 9.

Dausa SP Anil Kumar said the local police took the couple to Triveni Nagar in Jaipur where they wanted to go.

He said there was no intimation or communication to the Dausa Police for providing protection to the couple.

Following Pinki's elopement on February 21, her father Shankar Lal Saini, 50, had also lodged a police complaint, alleging abduction of his daughter.

Pinki's family members eventually traced her and brought her home where his father strangled her to death.

Saini had surrendered to the police soon after killing his daughter Pinki and confessed to his crime.

A case of murder was registered against him at Kotwali police station.

He has been taken into police custody whereas eight others, including the girl's mother and sister-in-law, have been sent to judicial custody in a kidnapping case, Circle Officer Deepak Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses 'sanctuary' funding dispute

The Supreme Court has dismissed three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, m...

Economic survey report: Maha vehicle population now 3.86 cr

The number of motor vehicles in Maharashtra rose by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to reach 3.86 crore as on January 21, as per the states Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.Mumbai accounts for 10.3 per cent of the...

Sena MLC demands singing of 'Vande Mataram' at govt events

Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Friday moved a private members resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, pitching for singing of national song Vande Mataram at the start of events of Central and state governments.Raote noted that...

Soccer-Porto coach Conceicao rejects mental fatigue excuse

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said his side cannot use mental fatigue as an excuse for their inconsistent form this season. Porto were stunned by Braga in the second leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final on Wednesday, losing 3-2 at home and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021