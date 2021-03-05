Left Menu

President Kovind to embark on 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:26 IST
President Kovind to embark on 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6. "On March 6, 2021, the President will inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Jabalpur," informed a press release by the President's Secretariat.

The President will grace the Janjatiya Sammelan on March 7, organised by the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh at Singrampur village in Damoh district. Earlier this month, President Kovind was administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi.

Last month, he paid an official visit to the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time as the President of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses 'sanctuary' funding dispute

The Supreme Court has dismissed three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, m...

Economic survey report: Maha vehicle population now 3.86 cr

The number of motor vehicles in Maharashtra rose by 2.3 per cent over the previous year to reach 3.86 crore as on January 21, as per the states Economic Survey report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.Mumbai accounts for 10.3 per cent of the...

Sena MLC demands singing of 'Vande Mataram' at govt events

Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Friday moved a private members resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, pitching for singing of national song Vande Mataram at the start of events of Central and state governments.Raote noted that...

Soccer-Porto coach Conceicao rejects mental fatigue excuse

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said his side cannot use mental fatigue as an excuse for their inconsistent form this season. Porto were stunned by Braga in the second leg of their Portuguese Cup semi-final on Wednesday, losing 3-2 at home and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021