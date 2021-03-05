President Kovind to embark on 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6
President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:26 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on March 6. "On March 6, 2021, the President will inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at Jabalpur," informed a press release by the President's Secretariat.
The President will grace the Janjatiya Sammelan on March 7, organised by the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh at Singrampur village in Damoh district. Earlier this month, President Kovind was administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi.
Last month, he paid an official visit to the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the first time as the President of India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Damoh
- India
- Army
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Union Territory
- Madhya
- Jabalpur
- Kovind
- New Delhi
ALSO READ
After Rajasthan, petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Madhya Pradesh
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan orders assembly floor test on February 22 to ascertain whether the Congress government in the union territory enjoys majority. PTI CORR SA VS VS
SC asks petitioner to approach State HC regarding his plea challenging anti-conversion law in Madhya Pradesh
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ishan Kishan smashes 173 off 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh
Congress holds half-day bandh in Madhya Pradesh against fuel price rise