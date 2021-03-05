Rape victim set on fire in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A 33-year-old rape victim was set on fire at her home in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bikaner with serious burn injuries, Golupura Station House Officer (SHO) Omprakash said, adding that rape accused Pradeep Vishnoi has been detained for questioning. The incident took place in the early hours on Thursday. The woman was allegedly raped by Vishnoi in 2018 and the trial in the case is currently on. The victim, who has a daughter, was living with her maternal grandmother following a dispute with her husband, police said. A man entered their house in the early hours on Thursday, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name. As she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor, resulting in serious injuries to her, the SHO said. He said the victim's maternal grandmother has accused Vishnoi of committing the crime. A CCTV footage obtained from the area is being examined, the SHO said. “The woman has been staying separate from her husband after a dispute with him. The matter is being probed from all angles and any arrest will be made only after confirmation of involvement,” he said. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the incident. State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said stern punishment like death penalty should be given to those who commit such crimes. ''The priority of the government is to save the life of the victim. The culprits of such incidents should get death penalty,'' he told reporters in Jaipur.

He said there should be no politics over such cases.

