Labourer dies, 2 others injured after under construction wall collapses in Rajasthan

Labourer dies, 2 others injured after under construction wall collapses in RajasthanPTI | Kota | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:42 IST
A 27-year-old labourer died on the spot while a couple engaged in construction work sustained injuries after a wall that was being built at a home collapsed over them on Friday in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said.
The injured man sustained critical injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Kota while his wife was discharged from the hospital after primary medical care, SHO of Atru police station Ramkishan Godera said.
The labourer's body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem was conducted later in the day, he said.
The deceased man was identified as Mahaveer Raiger (27), a resident of Atru town.
Construction work of a wall at the house owned by one Bahrmal Nagar (50) was underway in Kanchari village of Atru area with the landlord and his wife also engaged in the work, the SHO added.
The structure came crashing down on all three persons killing the labourer on the spot and leaving the landlord critically injured and his wife with minor injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
