Teen wanted in house-breaking theft cases in UP held in Thane

Teen wanted in house-breaking theft cases in UP held in ThanePTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:44 IST
A 16-year-old boy with several house-breaking theft (HBT) cases against his name in Uttar Pradesh was nabbed by police in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.
After a tip off was provided by Kanpur police in Uttar Pradesh, the teen was held from near a bus stop here on Thursday, Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.
He was first sent to the child protection home in Ulhasnagar and later sent to a remand home by the juvenile justice court in Bhiwandi, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
