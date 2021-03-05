Left Menu

Teen wanted in house-breaking theft cases in UP held in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:44 IST
A 16-year-old boy with several house-breaking theft (HBT) cases against his name in Uttar Pradesh was nabbed by police in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

After a tip off was provided by Kanpur police in Uttar Pradesh, the teen was held from near a bus stop here on Thursday, Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

He was first sent to the child protection home in Ulhasnagar and later sent to a remand home by the juvenile justice court in Bhiwandi, police said.

