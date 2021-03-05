Punjab CM slams AAP for walking out of Assembly before resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for once again walking out of the state Assembly before the resolution seeking repeal of the farm laws was put to vote. Hitting out at the AAP, Captain Amarinder said, "The party had never been truly concerned about protecting the farmers or their interests, and its leadership again proved itself to be an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with whom AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was colluding against the agitating farmers.

The Punjab CM, who had earlier in the House shown to the members a copy of the Delhi Gazette notification implementing one of the three Farm Laws, reiterated that AAP was cheating the farmers with its false propaganda in their support. "The fact is that they have repeatedly backstabbed the farmers, and have done so ago," Punjab CM said, recalling AAP's earlier U-turns on the issue in Punjab.

AAP had earlier walked-out from the all-party meeting chaired by Captain Amarinder on February 2, just before the representatives of all the parties present were about to pass the resolution in support of the agitating farmers. In the House earlier, AAP MLAs had rushed into the well before staging a walk-out, alleging that the Chief Minister was a member of the High-Powered Committee set up by the Centre on agricultural reforms and hence party to the decision on the Farm Laws.

The Chief Minister further said, "AAP is not interested in the truth but wanted to continue with its malicious agenda of spreading misinformation on the issue." Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

