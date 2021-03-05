Left Menu

Stalin demands arrest of ex-special DGP booked in alleged sexual harassment case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 20:58 IST
Stalin demands arrest of ex-special DGP booked in alleged sexual harassment case

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of a special DGP rank official facing sexual harassment charges by a woman IPS officer as he charged the Tamil Nadu government with 'shielding' the accused.

Also, he demanded the arrest of other police officials who attempted to prevent her from lodging the complaint against her superior.

The state government had on February 24 removed the special Director General of Police (Law and Order) and placed him on ''compulsory wait'' after the woman officer filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him.

The Madras High Court had on March 1 on its own took notice of the matter and said it would monitor the probe into the case to ensure that the fundamental rights of the survivor official to a free and fair investigation was not reduced to an empty ritual.

Condemning 'threats' issued to the woman IPS official, the DMK chief accused the state government of shielding the DGP rank official and a Superintendent of Police, who allegedly attempted to prevent her from proceeding to lodge the complaint, despite the Crime Branch CID police registering an FIR against the two.

''Why are the two police officers involved in such crimes still not suspended and arrested?'' Stalin asked, in a statement here, and claimed the FIR was registered only after the DMK and several organisations protested.

Stalin said ''it is certain that women of Tamil Nadu will give a fitting reply'' to the chief minister in the assembly April 6 elections.

The state Chief Secretary and the Home Secretary should order the arrest of the two police officials.

''In case there is delay in arresting them, the Election Commission should intervene and take action,'' he urged.

The state government has also constituted a woman IAS official headed six member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the officer.

Ten woman IPS officers had recently met the state DGP and sought action against the accused officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1.90 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores on Friday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, a...

Cong, BJP MLAs trade barbs as Haryana Speaker rejects private member's bill on crop MSP

The opposition and treasury benches entered into a war of words in the Haryana Assembly on Friday after the Speaker refused to allow tabling of a private members bill moved by a Congress MLA on the grounds that the amendments it sought were...

No winners: UK waits for Harry, Meghan's take on royal split

The timing couldnt be worse for Harry and Meghan.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally get the chance to tell the story behind their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, when their two-hour interview with Opra...

WHO report on Wuhan, China mission due in mid-March - officials

The findings of a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are expected in mid-March, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. The current timing is the week of 14-15 March, Peter Ben Embar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021