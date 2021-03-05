Sena MLC demands singing of 'Vande Mataram' at govt events

Left Menu

I also asked the government to take a positive decision on the issue, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:00 IST
Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Friday moved a private member's resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, pitching for singing of national song 'Vande Mataram' at the start of events of Central and state governments.

Raote noted that only the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' is sung during government events.

The Sena MLC urged the state government to take up the issue with the Centre seeking that 'Vande Mataram' be sung at the start of government events and 'Jana Gana Mana' at the end of the them.

State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray who was present in the House said the state government will follow up on his demand (since the issue falls under the Centre's purview).

Raote was later requested to withdraw the resolution as is the procedure, which he did.

''Since this was a private member's resolution, it was withdrawn (by Raote) as is the procedure. He was told (by the government) that a decision will be taken on the resolution after studying it. I also asked the government to take a positive decision on the issue,'' Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said.

