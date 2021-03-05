EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government eyes Virginia military base to house migrant children amid border surge

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government eyes Virginia military base to house migrant children amid border surgeReuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:05 IST
The U.S. government is evaluating a Virginia military base as a possible site to house unaccompanied migrant children amid a sharp rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notice seen by Reuters.
