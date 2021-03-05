Traffic cop suspended for beating up woman pedestrian in Jammu

A traffic policeman was suspended here on Friday for beating a woman pedestrian with a video of the incident going viral on social media, officials said.

The video showed selection grade constable Suman Kumar of traffic police beating a woman pedestrian at Bikram Chowk in the city on Friday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

Taking swift action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic, Jammu City, Shiv Kumar Sharma ordered immediate suspension of the constable and repatriated him to his parent department in the armed police, they said.

An order was issued in this direction by the SSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)