Left Menu

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

These parties have come together to work towards restoring Jammu and Kashmirs special status that was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:20 IST
ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said.

The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

After the ED summons, Mehbooba said the Centre's ''tactics to intimidate and browbeat political opponents'' won't work.

''GOI's tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don't want us to raise questions about its punitive actions & policies. Such short-sighted scheming won't work,'' she wrote on Twitter, without any mention of the ED notice.

According to officials, the case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Agency sources did not specify the case in which she has been summoned but indicated that it could be linked to alleged financial irregularities in loans taken in the past from Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

The agency had searched the premises of Anjum Fazili, a close side of the PDP leader, in December last year and had seized over Rs 28 lakh in cash.

The raids were carried out at Fazili's premises in Srinagar and Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

Criticising the ED summons to Mehbooba, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairperson Farooq Abdullah said ''political vendetta'' would not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre should ''put an end to this kind of vendetta'' and allow democratic processes to continue smoothly, said Abdullah, also a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Political vendetta will not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the National Conference chief added.

The PAGD is an alliance of various mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). These parties have come together to work towards restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status that was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...

Woman's death in Pune: court refuses to give directions to police

Pune, Mar 5 PTIA local court on Friday refused to pass any order on two private complaint applications seeking a direction to police to investigate the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman here last month.The woman died after falling fro...

Pak opposition to boycott National Assembly session on Imran Khan's vote of confidence

Deepening the political crisis in Pakistan, the opposition on Friday said it will not attend the National Assembly session scheduled for Saturday, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence. Addressing reporters a day...

Over 1.90 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores on Friday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021