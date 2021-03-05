Left Menu

Countries failing to properly prosecute killers of human rights defenders, UN expert says

Countries must find the political will to prevent the killings of human rights defenders, hundreds of whom are murdered every year, a UN independent expert said on Friday in calling for greater protection for these activists.

UN News | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:26 IST
Countries failing to properly prosecute killers of human rights defenders, UN expert says

Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, was presenting her latest report to the UN Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva.

“It is shocking that between 2015 and 2019, at least 1,323 defenders were killed in 64 countries”, she said. “The pattern of killings is widespread, with human rights defenders having been killed in almost one third of UN Member States since 2015.”

Murders signalled in advance

There are 193 countries in the UN family, and her report, entitled Final warning: death threats and killings of human rights defenders, reveals that at least 281 activists, 38 of them women, were murdered across 35 countries in 2019.

The study also details how many of the victims received death threats before they were killed.

Ms. Lawlor warned that unless radical action is taken, the murders will continue.

“Since I took up this mandate in May last year I have spoken to hundreds and hundreds of human rights defenders”, she said. “Many have shown me death threats made against them, often in public. Many are attacked with gendered threats and targeted because of who they are as well as what they do.”

‘Impunity persists’

The report further identifies impunity as a key driver for more killings. Authorities are failing in their obligations to prevent these murders, Ms. Lawlor stated.

“UN Member States repeatedly fail to properly prosecute perpetrators”, she said. “Impunity persists, and the murders continue.”

Her report recommends that States should not only end impunity but also publicly applaud the vital contribution that human rights defenders make towards building just societies, based on the rule of law.

Although some have established protection mechanisms to prevent and respond to risks and attacks against human rights defenders, activists often complain that these are under-resourced, according to the report.

Role of rapporteurs

Special Rapporteurs and independent experts, like Ms. Lawlor, are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to report and advise on specific country situations or thematic issues.

They are neither UN staff, nor are they paid by the Organization.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...

Woman's death in Pune: court refuses to give directions to police

Pune, Mar 5 PTIA local court on Friday refused to pass any order on two private complaint applications seeking a direction to police to investigate the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman here last month.The woman died after falling fro...

Pak opposition to boycott National Assembly session on Imran Khan's vote of confidence

Deepening the political crisis in Pakistan, the opposition on Friday said it will not attend the National Assembly session scheduled for Saturday, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence. Addressing reporters a day...

Over 1.90 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.90 crores on Friday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021