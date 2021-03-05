Left Menu

U.N. special envoy on Myanmar urges Security Council action

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, urged the U.N. Security Council on Friday to take action to stop the violence and restore democracy in the southeast Asian nation following a Feb. 1 military coup. "It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results," she told the 15-member council in a closed meeting, according to a copy of her remarks seen by Reuters.

"There is an urgency for collective action. How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?" she said.

