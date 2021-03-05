Lebanon's central bank chief threatens to sue Bloomberg over report of possible U.S. sanctions

Lebanon's veteran central bank governor, Riad Salameh, said on Friday he would file a series of lawsuits against Bloomberg after it published a report saying the United States was weighing sanctions against him.

Washington denied on Friday that it was considering imposing sanctions on Salameh, whose role in the country's financial meltdown has come under intense scrutiny.

