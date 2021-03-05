Ranchi hospital submits report to Jharkhand HC in matter of jail manual violation by Lalu Prasad
The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Friday submitted a report to the Jharkhand High Court, which is hearing the matter of an alleged violation of jail manual by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav through video conferencing.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:47 IST
The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Friday submitted a report to the Jharkhand High Court, which is hearing the matter of an alleged violation of jail manual by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav through video conferencing. During the hearing today, RIMS submitted a report explaining under what circumstances he was referred to AIIMS Delhi, what tests he underwent and the details of the recommendations of the medical board.
The RIMS director also apologised to the High Court over the delay in submitting the report citing some personal issues. Meanwhile, Yadav's lawyer Debarsi Mondal, during the hearing, explained Lalu's health condition before the court.
The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo moto cognisance in the matter. Yadav, who has been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.
Notably, both the sentences are being served consecutively. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Civil servants union wants UK High Court intervention in Priti Patel bullying case
Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam
Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad's bail application in a fodder scam case, dashing his chance of immediate release from jail.
Snubbed as Obama high court pick, Garland in line to be AG
High Court to hear bail plea of labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur on Wednesday