Rajasthan: Woman abducted by married paramour, police on lookout

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from her house by her lover and two others in Madanganj area of Ajmer district on Friday evening, police said.

The accused identified as Sunil Chaudhary and two others went to the house of Pooja Kalal, attacked her father Subhash with sticks and abducted her in a jeep, the police said.

Based on preliminary investigations, it is known that Chaudhary, who is married with three children, had an affair with the abducted woman. They wanted to marry but their families objected, the police added.

“Chaudhary along with two unidentified persons attacked the girl's father at her house in a housing board colony and abducted her,” SHO Madanganj police station Manish Charan said, adding that efforts were being made to trace them.

