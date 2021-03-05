Left Menu

'How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?' U.N. envoy asks

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, urged the U.N. Security Council on Friday to take action to stop the violence and restore democracy in the southeast Asian nation following a Feb. 1 military coup.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 21:57 IST
'How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?' U.N. envoy asks

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, urged the U.N. Security Council on Friday to take action to stop the violence and restore democracy in the southeast Asian nation following a Feb. 1 military coup. "It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results," she told the 15-member council in a closed meeting, according to a copy of her remarks seen by Reuters.

"There is an urgency for collective action. How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?" she said, adding that hope invested in the United Nations by people in Myanmar was "waning." Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power and detained civilian government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and much of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party after the military complained of fraud in a November election.

Police in Myanmar on Friday opened fire on protesters against the coup, killing one man. The U.N. Security Council has voiced concern over the state of emergency imposed by the Myanmar military, but stopped short of condemning the coup due to opposition from Russia and China.

Schraner Burgener again warned that no country should recognize or legitimize the Myanmar junta. She urged the Security Council to give its full support to Myanmar's U.N. ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun. Kyaw Moe Tun was fired by the junta on Saturday, a day after he urged countries at the 193-member U.N. General Assembly to use "any means necessary" to reverse the coup.

The junta appointed deputy U.N. Ambassador Tin Maung Naing to replace him, but he has since resigned and Myanmar's U.N. mission told the United Nations, in a note seen by Reuters on Thursday, that Kyaw Moe Tun remained the country's envoy. Schraner Burgener also told the council that the situation in Myanmar was moving toward "an acute humanitarian crisis."

"The coup has fundamentally impacted the labor force, investment, stability, predictability, connectivity and security. It is almost like witnessing Myanmar's economy going into the state of sepsis," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...

Cong, BJP MLAs trade barbs as Haryana Speaker rejects private member's bill on crop MSP

The opposition and treasury benches entered into a war of words in the Haryana Assembly on Friday after the Speaker refused to allow tabling of a private members bill moved by a Congress MLA on the grounds that the amendments it sought were...

Woman's death in Pune: court refuses to give directions to police

Pune, Mar 5 PTIA local court on Friday refused to pass any order on two private complaint applications seeking a direction to police to investigate the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman here last month.The woman died after falling fro...

Pak opposition to boycott National Assembly session on Imran Khan's vote of confidence

Deepening the political crisis in Pakistan, the opposition on Friday said it will not attend the National Assembly session scheduled for Saturday, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence. Addressing reporters a day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021