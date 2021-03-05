3 held for duping employer of Rs 40 lakh by claiming they were robbed

Three men have been arrested for duping their employer of Rs 40 lakh by claiming that they were robbed, police said on Friday. Dharmender Sharma (24) and Himanshu (23) had been working for an iron scrap dealer for the last two years and claimed to their employer that they were robbed on Wednesday on the Mangolapuri flyover, they said. With the robbed amount, Dharmender wanted to repay off his loan of Rs 12 lakhs and also make a quick buck along with his associates, a police officer said. Police said Dharmender's friend Rounak received the bag containing Rs 40 lakhs from the duo.

In his complaint, the employer stated that on Wednesday, he sent Dharmender and Himanshu to collect Rs 40 lakhs from an iron merchant at Paschim Vihar, police said. Around 4:30 pm, he was informed by the accused that the entire amount was robbed by four motorcycles-borne men. After reaching the spot where the duo said they had been robbed and enquiring around, he got suspicious, police said. A case was registered and during investigation, when both the employees were interrogated at length, they confessed to their crime, said A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Police said they have also recovered Rs 35 lakhs them. They confessed that they duped their employer by claiming that they were robbed, police said, adding that all the three men were arrested, he said.

