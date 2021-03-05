Left Menu

3 held for duping employer of Rs 40 lakh by claiming they were robbed

Three men have been arrested for duping their employer of Rs 40 lakh by claiming that they were robbed, police said on Friday. They confessed that they duped their employer by claiming that they were robbed, police said, adding that all the three men were arrested, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:11 IST
3 held for duping employer of Rs 40 lakh by claiming they were robbed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three men have been arrested for duping their employer of Rs 40 lakh by claiming that they were robbed, police said on Friday. Dharmender Sharma (24) and Himanshu (23) had been working for an iron scrap dealer for the last two years and claimed to their employer that they were robbed on Wednesday on the Mangolapuri flyover, they said. With the robbed amount, Dharmender wanted to repay off his loan of Rs 12 lakhs and also make a quick buck along with his associates, a police officer said. Police said Dharmender's friend Rounak received the bag containing Rs 40 lakhs from the duo.

In his complaint, the employer stated that on Wednesday, he sent Dharmender and Himanshu to collect Rs 40 lakhs from an iron merchant at Paschim Vihar, police said. Around 4:30 pm, he was informed by the accused that the entire amount was robbed by four motorcycles-borne men. After reaching the spot where the duo said they had been robbed and enquiring around, he got suspicious, police said. A case was registered and during investigation, when both the employees were interrogated at length, they confessed to their crime, said A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

Police said they have also recovered Rs 35 lakhs them. They confessed that they duped their employer by claiming that they were robbed, police said, adding that all the three men were arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akali MLAs suspended for creating ruckus during CM’s speech

Ten Akali Dal MLAs were suspended from the Punjab Assembly for the rest of its Budget session after they created a ruckus, shouting slogans and storming the well of the House.After Speaker Rana K P Singh announced their suspension, the MLA ...

Rijiju expresses grief over demise of Nikolai Snesarev

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday expressed grief over the demise of noted distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev in the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Im deeply saddened to learn a...

Soccer-Rotherham postpone clash with Brentford after COVID-19 outbreak

Rotherham Uniteds Championship fixture against Brentford on Saturday has been postponed to April 27 after a second COVID-19 outbreak at the club, the second-tier side said on Friday. Rotherham said they were advised to take the decision hav...

Cong, BJP MLAs trade barbs as Haryana Speaker rejects private member's bill on crop MSP

The opposition and treasury benches entered into a war of words in the Haryana Assembly on Friday after the Speaker refused to allow tabling of a private members bill moved by a Congress MLA on the grounds that the amendments it sought were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021