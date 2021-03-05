Left Menu

Arms, ammunition recovered from hideout in J-K’s Reasi; 1 held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:16 IST
Police on Friday arrested a man and recovered arms and ammunition from a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Reyaz Ahmed, 21, was apprehended by a police team from Mahore town, they said.

On interrogation in the presence of the executive magistrate, Mahore, he disclosed that he has hidden a cache of arms and ammunition in a hideout located between Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge of Mahore tehsil, the officials said.

A joint search operation by the Jammu Kashmir Police and the Army was launched in the area and two UBGL and MGL, five grenades, one RPG, three mortar bombs, 80 rounds of ammunition and explosive material were recovered, they said.

Investigation so far revealed that this cache of arms and ammunition was to be delivered to a person from Gool in Ramban district, the officials said.

It was also revealed that the consignment was sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Khobaib (resident of Doda and now based in Pakistan), they added.

Khobaib has been continuously trying to send in money and arms to the Jammu region to revive terrorist activities in the Chenab valley by recruiting young boys for the outfit, the officials said.

This is the third big recovery of arms and ammunition from the area this week, they said.

