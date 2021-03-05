Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:16 IST
Cal HC stays orders for withdrawal of prosecution against Nandigram violence accused
The Calcutta High Court on Friday stayed 10 orders passed by the jurisdictional magistrate, granting consent for withdrawal of prosecution against accused persons in criminal cases at Nandigram in East Midnapore district.

Passing the stay order, a division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said it is satisfied that exercise of judicial power to grant consent to a prosecutor to withdraw the cases has, prima facie, not been appropriately exercised.

Two public interest litigations challenging the 10 orders in connection with violent incidents in Nandigram during an anti-land acquisition movement in 2007 were moved before the high court.

The petitioners claimed there is a mala fide and colourable exercise of power in making the executive decision to permit withdrawal, and the withdrawal reports were made by the prosecutors as a matter of formality.

The West Bengal government, represented by Advocate General Kishore Dutta, opposed the prayers, questioning the sustainability of these matters as PILs.

Hearing both the parties, the division bench stayed the 10 orders and directed the criminal courts concerned to take note of the high court directions in the PILs and deal with the criminal cases accordingly.

