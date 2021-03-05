Woman's death in Pune: court refuses to give directions to police

Pune, Mar 5 (PTI)A local court on Friday refused to pass any order on two private complaint applications seeking a direction to police to investigate the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman here last month.

The woman died after falling from the building where she lived on February 8. While the police registered an accidental death case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, whose name was linked to the incident, resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet subsequently.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said two applications -- one by advocate and activist Bhakti Pandhare and another by Advocate Eeshani Joshi of the BJPs legal cell -- were rejected by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Rohini Patil of the Lashkar court.

The applications referred to speculation about the woman's death and the suspicion that it was a suicide and sought a direction from the court to police to probe it further.

DCP Patil said the court observed that as an accidental death case had been registered and was being probed, no further direction was needed.

Advocate Vijay Thombre, who represented Pandhare, however, said the court was not inclined to direct police to investigate the matter under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

''So we argued about the powers the court has, and the court asked us to convince it and the matter is now kept on March 9,'' he said.

