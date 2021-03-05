Left Menu

Woman's death in Pune: court refuses to give directions to police

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:27 IST
Woman's death in Pune: court refuses to give directions to police

Pune, Mar 5 (PTI)A local court on Friday refused to pass any order on two private complaint applications seeking a direction to police to investigate the suspicious death of a 23-year-old woman here last month.

The woman died after falling from the building where she lived on February 8. While the police registered an accidental death case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod, whose name was linked to the incident, resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet subsequently.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said two applications -- one by advocate and activist Bhakti Pandhare and another by Advocate Eeshani Joshi of the BJPs legal cell -- were rejected by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Rohini Patil of the Lashkar court.

The applications referred to speculation about the woman's death and the suspicion that it was a suicide and sought a direction from the court to police to probe it further.

DCP Patil said the court observed that as an accidental death case had been registered and was being probed, no further direction was needed.

Advocate Vijay Thombre, who represented Pandhare, however, said the court was not inclined to direct police to investigate the matter under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

''So we argued about the powers the court has, and the court asked us to convince it and the matter is now kept on March 9,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brinda Karat slams BCI for terming letter to CJI over rape remarks 'malicious attack' on judiciary

Hitting out at the Bar Council of India for its support to the Chief Justice of India over his remarks while hearing a case where he asked a rape accused if he was willing to marry the victim, CPIM politburo member Brinda Karat said the iss...

Motor racing-WADA checking out Haas F1 car's 'Russian flag' livery

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it was checking whether the Haas Formula One teams new car livery complied with a ban on the Russian flag at world championship events.U.S.-owned Haas has Russian potash producer Uralkali as ...

India-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, peacefully: MEA

India has maintained that its issues with Pakistan, if any, should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said the Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Friday. Speaking at a virtual weekly briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said...

438 buildings identified as high-risk category structures: NDMC report

Over 430 buildings in north Delhi have been identified as structures under high-risk category in the last one year, according to the areas civic body.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Friday that the NDMC in the last one year has issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021