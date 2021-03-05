Left Menu

U.S., EU agree tariff freeze in aircraft dispute, says EU's Von der Leyen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:47 IST
The European Union and the United States have agree to suspend for four months tariffs imposed in a dispute over aircraft subsidies for four months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Von der Leyen said in a statement that she had spoken by telephone with U.S. President Joe Biden and said both were committed to focus on resolving the dispute.

"This is excellent news for businesses and industries on both sides of the Atlantic, and a very positive signal for our economic cooperation in the years to come," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India's love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

